Kerala govt may move Supreme Court against Farm Bills

Kerala government may move Supreme Court against Farm Bills

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 23 2020, 21:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2020, 21:45 ist

Kerala government is planning to move the Supreme Court against the Farm Bills passed by the Parliament.

The state cabinet on Wednesday looked into the issue and maintained that since agriculture is a state subject, the state shall move legally against the Bills. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a proposal to move SC against the Farm Bills came up before the Cabinet. But legal scrutiny is required before taking a final decision on the matter.  

The Left Front government is also of the view that the new legislation is an infringement into the powers of the state.

According to the state government, the Centre did not consider the opinion of states and farmers before finalising the Bills and they violate the fundamental principles and it would cause hardships to farmers.

CPM leaders from the state, including Elamaram Kareem and K K Ragesh, were among the MPs suspended for the unruly scenes in the Assembly in connection with bills.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
Farm Bills
Monsoon Session
Kerala
Parliament

What's Brewing

PIL seeks action against Twitter over anti-India tweets

PIL seeks action against Twitter over anti-India tweets

NASA publishes Artemis plan to land 1st woman on Moon

NASA publishes Artemis plan to land 1st woman on Moon

Rare leopards seen near Beijing habitat after 20 yrs

Rare leopards seen near Beijing habitat after 20 yrs

Nowhere flight to nowhere land? AI plans scenic joyride

Nowhere flight to nowhere land? AI plans scenic joyride

 