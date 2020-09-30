Kerala government moves HC seeking quashing of CBI's FIR in UAE-aided housing scheme case

Locking horns with the CBI, the CPM-led left front government in Kerala moved the High Court urging that the CBI's FIR pertaining to an UAE agency-funded housing scheme for the homeless be quashed.

The CPM leadership already maintained that the CBI's decision to take over the probe was politically motivated. The state Cabinet on Wednesday decided to explore all legal options against the CBI's move. Subsequently, the petition was filed in the High Court.

The row is over a Rs 20 crore housing scheme for 140 families funded by UAE-based Red Crescent, initiated under the state government's flagship LIFE Mission scheme. It was alleged that Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act was flouted and the commission was paid to many in connection with the deal. Even Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan faced allegations as he chaired the LIFE Mission and Red Crescent's offer came after a UAE visit of a delegation led by him sought support for rebuilding the flood-hit state.

The CBI on filed the FIR on September 24 on the basis of a petition filed by Congress MLA Anil Akkara alleging violation of FCRA by LIFE Mission.

The state government's major contention is that the foreign fund was received by the private agencies carrying out the construction. It was also alleged in the petition that registration of a case by the CBI just on the basis of a complaint was certainly on political considerations. The CBI is guided by political and extraneous considerations, said the petition.

Earlier there were allegations that the state government was planning to bring in an ordinance to counter the CBI case, but Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had denied it.