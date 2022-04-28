Row over Kerala officials' visit to study Gujarat model

Kerala government officials’ visit to study Gujarat model stirs row

Congress alleged the nexus between the CPM and the BJP was becoming evident

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 28 2022, 00:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2022, 00:01 ist
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI File Photo

A political row erupted in Kerala over the visit of top officials of the CPM-led government to Gujarat to study a project by the BJP government there.

A delegation led by Kerala chief secretary V P Joy is visiting Gujarat to attend a presentation on the Gujarat chief minister’s dashboard system for project implementation. While granting travel sanction, the state government said in its order that the project was a tool for good governance.

However, launching an attack on the government, Congress alleged the nexus between the CPM and the BJP was becoming evident.

The Opposition also pointed out the criticisms by the CPM when a minister in the previous Congress government in Kerala decided to attend a skill development session in Gujarat.

Flaying the CPM government for endorsing the Gujarat project, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan of the Congress said even Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan may take lessons in good governance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sources said the dashboard helps the Gujarat chief minister to monitor the progress of key government projects with just a mouse click. Hence, the Kerala government was interested in replicating it as part of its good governance initiatives.

Check out latest DH videos here

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
Gujarat
Indian Politics
CPI(M)
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Strong suit: Business booms for Indian tailor in Russia

Strong suit: Business booms for Indian tailor in Russia

Earth's degraded land at 'breaking point': UN expert

Earth's degraded land at 'breaking point': UN expert

UP official made to serve mid-day meal over RTI delay

UP official made to serve mid-day meal over RTI delay

Fed up over poor performance, man sets Ola bike on fire

Fed up over poor performance, man sets Ola bike on fire

What Musk's past tweets say about Twitter's next owner

What Musk's past tweets say about Twitter's next owner

In Pics | The largest buyouts in history

In Pics | The largest buyouts in history

Ditch the guilt! Peanut butter is good for you

Ditch the guilt! Peanut butter is good for you

 