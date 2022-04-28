Kerala government officials’ visit to study Gujarat model stirs row

A political row erupted in Kerala over the visit of top officials of the CPM-led government to Gujarat to study a project by the BJP government there.

A delegation led by Kerala chief secretary V P Joy is visiting Gujarat to attend a presentation on the Gujarat chief minister’s dashboard system for project implementation. While granting travel sanction, the state government said in its order that the project was a tool for good governance.

However, launching an attack on the government, Congress alleged the nexus between the CPM and the BJP was becoming evident.

The Opposition also pointed out the criticisms by the CPM when a minister in the previous Congress government in Kerala decided to attend a skill development session in Gujarat.

Flaying the CPM government for endorsing the Gujarat project, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan of the Congress said even Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan may take lessons in good governance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sources said the dashboard helps the Gujarat chief minister to monitor the progress of key government projects with just a mouse click. Hence, the Kerala government was interested in replicating it as part of its good governance initiatives.

