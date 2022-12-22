Kerala government releases map on buffer zone

Kerala government releases map after furore over forest buffer zone

The state government would be seeking exemption in ecologically sensitive zone restriction in the thickly populated regions of the buffer zone

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath
  • Dec 22 2022, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2022, 22:06 ist
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Kerala government on Thursday released a map prepared by the state forest department demarking the one-kilometre buffer zone around 22 national parks and wild life sanctuaries.

The map, which was submitted to the centre in 2021, was made public to give more clarity to the people on the areas that would come in the one kilometre buffer zone. Survey numbers of the land coming in these region is also likely to be published soon. Public is given time till January 7 to give objections.

A satellite survey report on the structures in buffer zones that was recently released by the government had triggered much resentment from people living near forest areas as many structures in high ranges were not included in the satellites survey report.

Hence the government decided to release the map prepared by the forest department so that the people would get more clarity on the regions coming in the buffer zone.

The state government would be seeking exemption in ecologically sensitive zone restriction in the thickly populated regions of the buffer zone. The matter is coming up before the Supreme Court on January 11. The state government is facing criticsm for delay in preparing the report on human habitats in the buffer zone.

Kerala
Forest
Buffer zone
India News

