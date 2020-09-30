Kerala government sanctions 191 posts for Tata's Covid-19 hospital at Kasaragod

A move that can boost Kasaragod's weak health infrastructure, the state government has decided to sanction 191 posts for the Covid-19 hospital set up by the Tata group.

Though the 551-bed hospital was handed over by Tata to Kerala government on September 9, it could not start activity so far as medical staff were not posted.

The state cabinet on Wednesday decided to create the 191 posts for the hospital and considering the present urgent scenario, health officials would be posted on one year contract or deputation basis as regular recruitment may take time.

At present, the number of Covid-19 patients in Kasaragod is 2,649 which is low compared to other districts in Kerala.

The Rs. 60 crore project was offered by Tata as a corporate social responsibility project when the district's weak health infrastructure came to light as the region witnessed an alarming increase of Covid-19 in March - April.

The government had also made the administrative block of the upcoming medical college in the district as a Covid-19 hospital on a war footing. The district has also been witnessing protest by relatives of Endosulfan victims over the lack of sufficient medical infrastructure.

Tata's Covid-19 hospital is set up at a 5.5-acre land allotted by the state government at Thekkil, about 10 kilometres from Kasaragod town.

The hospital is set up using 128 containers in three zones with 81,000 square feet. While two zones are earmarked for those in quarantine, one block is earmarked for Covid-19 positive patients. The construction was completed in four months.