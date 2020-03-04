Kerala government says it is safe for tourists

Kerala, which witnessed cancellation of trips by several tourists after three people from the state tested positive for Covid-19, has assured the tourists from Karnataka that Kerala was safe now.

Addressing the media during Kerala Tourism Partnership Meet 2020 in Bengaluru on Tuesday Pradeep Chandran, Tourist Information Officer of the Kerala government said, “Kerala is completely safe for tourists and free from coronavirus. There were three cases reported and they are all completely cured now.”

Pradeep Chandran admitted that several tourists have cancelled their trips booked to Kerala. “Some tourists, including those from European countries have cancelled their bookings after Corona outbreak. Some businessman have visited China and some students studying at China have come back to Kerala and they all have been screened and suspected were isolated. They have completely recovered,” he said.

Meanwhile, a high alert has been sounded in the bordering district of Mysuru. As many as 10 special teams have been formed for screening and one team is posted at Bavali on Kerala border, HD Kote taluk. The remaining special teams have been stationed at the airport, bus stand, railway station, Mysuru Palace, Zoo and other tourist destinations.

Mysuru Palace Board Deputy Director T S Subramanya said masks will be distributed to visitors suffering from fever, cold and cough.