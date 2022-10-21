Kerala government shamed as Supreme Court sets aside technical varsity VC appointment

The Supreme Court’s decision to set aside the appointment of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University’s vice-chancellor comes as an embarrassment to the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala. The Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led state government has been under severe criticism from the governor over its appointments to different universities in the state.

The apex court set aside the appointment of M S Rajasree as the vice-chancellor, citing violation of University Grants Commission’s norms.

However, Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the appointment was made in accordance with the regulations.

Also Read | Kerala Hooch tragedy convict's release gets mixed reactions across state

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the CPM government have been at loggerheads over the several appointments, with Khan alleging that the state was flouting norms to recruit persons of their interest to universities, thereby affecting the quality of higher education.

Khan had also raised objections against reappointment of Kannur University vice-chancellor Gopinath Raveendran.

Meanwhile, 15 members of Kerala University senate, disqualified by the Governor, approached the Kerala High court.