Kerala government staff ordered to enhance 'likes' on minister's Facebook page

Enhance likes on minister's FB page: Kerala govt order

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 23 2021, 20:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2021, 20:03 ist
Kerala local self government minister M V Govindan. Credit: Facebook/mvgovindan

An order issued by the Kudumbashree Poverty Eradication Mission of Kerala government has raised many eyebrows as it directs staff to enhance likes on the local self-government minister's Facebook page.

But the mission authorities clarified that the intention was to expand the reach of development programmes of the state government.

Kudumabsree Mission director recently gave the directive to district mission coordinators to take steps to get more 'likes' for local self government minister M V Govindan's Facebook page.

An official at the mission director's office said that the intention was to attract more followers on the minister's official facebook page so as to expand the reach of government progammes that were being announced online these days owing to Covid-19.

Kerala
India News
Facebook
Social media

