Kerala govt transfers cop who sent warning to mosque

Kerala government transfers cop who sent warning to mosque

The SHO had said that legal action would be taken if speeches that affected communal harmony, or spread hatred, were delivered

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 15 2022, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2022, 22:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Kerala government transferred a police officer from his post after he issued a notice to a local mosque cautioning it against making communally sensitive speech after Friday prayers.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Mayyil police station in Kannur district invited the Left Democratic Front government’s wrath for the legal circular. The SHO had issued the notice in the wake of brewing tensions in the state over the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed made by two BJP leaders.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the notice issued by the SHO was against the views of the LDF government, and it did not consider that Juma Masjids were involved in communal campaigns. It said that as the officer acted against the government’s principle, he was moved out.

In the notice sent to the Juma Masjid secretary, the SHO had said that legal action would be taken if speeches that affected communal harmony, or spread hatred, were delivered after the Friday prayers.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mosque
Kerala
Police
transfer

What's Brewing

Saudi seizes rainbow toys in 'homosexuality' crackdown

Saudi seizes rainbow toys in 'homosexuality' crackdown

Woman ‘cheated in suicide’ files FIR against lover

Woman ‘cheated in suicide’ files FIR against lover

Sustainability: No concessions for fashion

Sustainability: No concessions for fashion

From Saddam to IS: Iraq still exhuming mass graves

From Saddam to IS: Iraq still exhuming mass graves

Cheapest way ahead: Google Maps now shows toll rates!

Cheapest way ahead: Google Maps now shows toll rates!

The human virus: When is the vaccine coming?

The human virus: When is the vaccine coming?

 