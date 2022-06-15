Kerala government transfers cop who sent warning to mosque

The Kerala government transferred a police officer from his post after he issued a notice to a local mosque cautioning it against making communally sensitive speech after Friday prayers.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Mayyil police station in Kannur district invited the Left Democratic Front government’s wrath for the legal circular. The SHO had issued the notice in the wake of brewing tensions in the state over the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed made by two BJP leaders.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the notice issued by the SHO was against the views of the LDF government, and it did not consider that Juma Masjids were involved in communal campaigns. It said that as the officer acted against the government’s principle, he was moved out.

In the notice sent to the Juma Masjid secretary, the SHO had said that legal action would be taken if speeches that affected communal harmony, or spread hatred, were delivered after the Friday prayers.