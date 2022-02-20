Kerala government wants states to have power to remove Governors

Amidst the ongoing tussle between the Governor and the state government in Kerala, the left front government was learnt to have suggested that state governments should be given powers to remove Governors.

According to sources, it was in its remarks on the Justice Madan Mohan Punchhi commission on state-Centre relationship that the state government made such a recommendation. A report prepared by the Law Secretary in this regard was considered by the Cabinet.

The state government is of the view that in case of any lapses on the part of the Governor in discharging his constitutional obligations, the state Assembly should be empowered to oust the Governor.

The state government was also of the view that the Governor need not be chancellor of universities. The previous Congress-led United Democratic Front government in Kerala had also taken such a stand.

The fresh development came amidst the tussle between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan government over a series of issues.

The Governor earlier alleged political pressure from the government with regard to selection of vice chancellors in the universities in the state. Last week, there were allegations that the Governor accepted the government's policy statement after insisting on action against an IAS officer who made a dissent note with regard to appointing a BJP leader as Governor's staff. Now he is locking horns with the government over provision for paying life long pension to personal staff of the Chief Minister and ministers.

