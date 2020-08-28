Kerala government warns of legal action for alleging CM's involvement in fire

The Kerala government has warned of legal action against the opposition parties for alleging that the recent fire at secretariat was a deliberate one.

State law minister A K Balan said that the opposition political party leaders who alleged involvement of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and chief secretary Vishwas Mehta in the fire should tender unconditional apology. Otherwise, the government would consider initiating legal action, he said.

He also said that the government would approach the Press Council of India against the media that publish such baseless statements.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and Minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan were among those who made such allegations, said the minister.

He also added that no files were lost in the fire.

The fire that broke out at the general administration department's political section on Tuesday triggered a row as the NIA had recently sought certain details from this section in connection with the probe into the gold smuggling through diplomatic baggage.