Kerala government's assurances could not stop stir against Vizhinjam port

The ongoing agitation by a section of people of the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram against the upcoming Adani international seaport at Vizhinjam will continue even as the state government assured favourable decision on their demands.

State fisheries minister V Abdurahiman on Friday held talks with priests of the Latin Catholic church's Thiruvananthapuram archdiocese, who are spearheading the stir.

Vicar general Eugine Pereira later told reporters that even as the government assured favourable measures, the stir would continue until firm actions came from the government side. The fisheries minister assured to get back after holding discussions with the chief minister, he said.

Proper rehabilitation of families who lost houses alleged due to the port construction activities, conducting a scientific study about the impact of the port construction on the increasing sea erosions in the coastal areas of the district as well as reasons for increasing fishing boat accidents in the nearby Muthalapozhi region is the key demands of the agitators.

The seaport construction that began in 2015 already got delayed due to cyclones and rock scarcity. As per the latest plans, it was scheduled to be commissioned in a phased manner from next year. Proximity to international shipping route is an advantage for the upcoming container transhipment terminal.