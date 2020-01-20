Kerala Government's efforts to pacify Governor fails

The efforts of Kerala Government to pacify Governor Mr Arif Mohammed Khan for being kept uninformed about the state government's decision to approach SC challenging CAA have failed.

In the view of a report sought by the Governor on the circumstances in which the state government approached SC, Kerala Chief Secretary Mr Tom Jose called the Governor on Monday morning and reportedly informed that the Kerala government had no deliberate intention to keep him uninformed about the move to approach SC.

A couple of hours later the Governor told media that no explanation can satisfy him as it was unlawful on the part of the government not to inform him about the decision to move SC against CAA. The Chief Minister was duty-bound to inform the Governor of any decision pertaining to central state relationship, Mr. Khan said.

Meanwhile, the lone BJP MLA in Kerala, Mr O Rajagopal, said that both the Governor and Chief Minister should keep off from open confrontation as it would create a bad impression among the people about the governance in the state.