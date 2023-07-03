Kerala govt's publicity on literary books draws flak

Kerala government's publicity on literary books draws flak

The emblems were printed on the cover of around 30 books, mostly literary works, published by the academy recently.

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 03 2023, 23:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 23:26 ist
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI File Photo

An emblem marking the second anniversary of the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala printed on the cover of various literary books published by the Kerala Sahitya Academy has invited criticism from the academy president.

The emblems were printed on the cover of around 30 books, mostly literary works, published by the academy recently.

Also Read | Kerala CM wishes medicos on Doctor's day

With the incident inviting criticisms from writers, the academy president and noted writer K Satchidanandan too openly flayed it. "Governments will fall. But books will have to remain. Hence the academy needs to be more careful about such aspects," Satchidanandan said in a social media post.

The academy secretary C P Aboobacker justified the decision. The books were published as part of the 100-day programme of the Kerala government's second anniversary and hence the emblem was printed on the books, he said in a social media post.

Sharing the secretary's explanation, Satchidanandan said that even if it was necessary to print the emblem it could have been on the inside page.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
Pinarayi Vijayan
India News
CPI(M)

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

Was concerned about fitness at Lausanne: Neeraj Chopra

Was concerned about fitness at Lausanne: Neeraj Chopra

FIFA Women's WC 2023: Guide to each group

FIFA Women's WC 2023: Guide to each group

How to stop sweating so much: Study

How to stop sweating so much: Study

 