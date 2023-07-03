Kerala government's publicity on literary books draws flak

An emblem marking the second anniversary of the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala printed on the cover of various literary books published by the Kerala Sahitya Academy has invited criticism from the academy president.

The emblems were printed on the cover of around 30 books, mostly literary works, published by the academy recently.

With the incident inviting criticisms from writers, the academy president and noted writer K Satchidanandan too openly flayed it. "Governments will fall. But books will have to remain. Hence the academy needs to be more careful about such aspects," Satchidanandan said in a social media post.

The academy secretary C P Aboobacker justified the decision. The books were published as part of the 100-day programme of the Kerala government's second anniversary and hence the emblem was printed on the books, he said in a social media post.

Sharing the secretary's explanation, Satchidanandan said that even if it was necessary to print the emblem it could have been on the inside page.