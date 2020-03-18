Kerala Governor and police chief accused of ignoring coronavirus alerts

Kerala Guv, police accused of ignore COVID-19 alerts

  • Mar 18 2020, 00:31am ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 00:31am ist
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and state police chief Loknath Behera are facing criticisms for ignoring coronavirus alert.

While the Governor made a surprise visit to the Government Law College in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday and interacted with the students without taking any precautions like face mask, the state police chief was accused of not remaining in isolation even as he returned from Britain recently.

The Governor had even faced criticism for a trip to Ponmudi high-range tourist spot and calling on Padma Shri winner Lakshmikutty Amma the other day.

The state police chief who returned from Britain on March 6 was accused of attending even COVID-19 review meetings by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flouting the general instruction to remain on 14 days isolation. However, Behera maintained that he had undergone screening at the airport.

