Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan recovers from Covid-19

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19, has tested negative for the disease and discharged from a hospital here on Tuesday. Khan was admitted to the government medical college hospital on November 9 after he tested positive for Covid-19 on his return from New Delhi.

"I am happy to inform you that I have been tested negative for Covid-19 on 17 November. I am back at the Raj Bhavan after being discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram", he said in a tweet. The Governor, who will turn 69 on Wednesday, thanked all those who had sent him good wishes for a speedy recovery and also expressed his gratitude to the doctors and nurses and supporting staff at the hospital. "They looked after me with professionalism, utmost care and love", he added.