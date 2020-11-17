Kerala Guv Arif Mohammed Khan recovers from Covid-19

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan recovers from Covid-19

The Governor, who will turn 69 on Wednesday, thanked all those who had sent him good wishes

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 17 2020, 19:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 19:13 ist
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19, has tested negative for the disease and discharged from a hospital here on Tuesday. Khan was admitted to the government medical college hospital on November 9 after he tested positive for Covid-19 on his return from New Delhi.

"I am happy to inform you that I have been tested negative for Covid-19 on 17 November. I am back at the Raj Bhavan after being discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram", he said in a tweet. The Governor, who will turn 69 on Wednesday, thanked all those who had sent him good wishes for a speedy recovery and also expressed his gratitude to the doctors and nurses and supporting staff at the hospital. "They looked after me with professionalism, utmost care and love", he added.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Arif Mohammed Khan
Kerala
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Building blocks of life can form long before stars

Building blocks of life can form long before stars

Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch

Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch

A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19

A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

 