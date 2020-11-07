Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan tests positive for Covid-19

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has tested positive for Covid-19.

Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan said :"I have tested positive for Covid19.But, there is no cause for concern. However, I request all those who had contact with me in NewDelhi last week to test for Covid, or be under observation to be on the safe side":PRO,KeralaRajBhavan

