Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan tests positive for Covid-19

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has tested positive for Covid-19.
Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan said :"I have tested positive for Covid19.But, there is no cause for concern. However, I request all those who had contact with me in NewDelhi last week to test for Covid, or be under observation to be on the safe side":PRO,KeralaRajBhavan
— Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) November 7, 2020
More to follow...
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Georgia could leave US Senate control unclear till Jan
Happy birthday Kamal Haasan: An artiste par excellence
DH Toon | Biden nears poll victory; Trump claims fraud
A letter to the US President, about the next 4 years
The greatest state of Pennsylvania. Also, not a state.
'Zoo monkeys prefer traffic noise to natural sounds'