Kerala Governor backs ban on hijab in Karnataka

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Feb 11 2022, 13:37 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 13:37 ist

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has backed the ban of hijab by referring to a story from history.

When reporters sought his reaction on the ongoing row over hijab, Khan said that he would just refer to a story.

"A young girl was brought up in the household of the Prophet. She was the niece of the Prophet's wife. She was really beautiful. When her husband chided her for not wearing veil, she said that God made her beautiful and placed the stamp of beauty on her. She want people to see her beauty, the grace of God on her and she was thankful to God for that. This was how women of first-generation behaved. That's all I can say," said Khan.

