Kerala Governor, CM extend Vishu greetings; stress need for harmony

CM Pinarayi Vijayan stressed the need to reclaim the glorious agrarian culture

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 14 2023, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 13:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday greeted Malayalees all over the world on the eve of Vishu and said the harvest festival marks the dawn of a period of plenteousness and strengthens the bonds of togetherness and social harmony.

"I convey my heartiest greetings to the people of Kerala and other Keralites all over the world on the joyous occasion of Vishu, which marks the dawn of a period of plenteousness," he said in a message.

May this harvest festival herald a season of greater affluence, spreading happiness and strengthening our bonds of togetherness and social harmony, Khan added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a video message, stressed the need to reclaim the glorious agrarian culture, which is gradually slipping into oblivion now-a-days, and wished that the Vishu celebrations may give strength to its efforts.

Stating that each festival gives the message of unity and togetherness, he urged people to be cautious against reactionary forces that try to create division in society on communal lines.

He also said the people of the state would give a reply to such forces upholding love and togetherness.

