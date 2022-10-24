Kerala Guv issues show-cause notices to 9 varsity VCs

Kerala Governor issues show-cause notices to VCs of nine varsities who refuse to resign

Khan said the Vice Chancellors have been given time till November 3 to respond. He also refuted allegations by CM Vijayan that the VCs have been denied natural justice

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 24 2022, 18:03 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2022, 18:09 ist
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday issued notices to Vice-Chancellors of nine universities after they refused to send their resignation letters to him before 11.30 am as per his directive on Sunday.

This was disclosed by the Governor himself, who is also the chancellor of the universities in the state.

"Now, they have refused to resign. Now formal notices have been issued", Khan told a press conference here.

He said the notices were issued upholding the verdict of the Supreme Court, which has declared as "void ab initio" any appointment as a Vice-Chancellor made on the recommendation of the Search Committee, which is constituted contrary to the provisions of the UGC regulation.

Also Read | CPI(M) slams Kerala Guv's order for VCs of universities; Congress hails it

"Now, it is in the light of the Supreme Court decision why I should not declare your appointment "void ab initio", Khan said when asked about the details of the show-cause notices.

He said the Vice Chancellors have been given time till November 3 to respond. Khan also rejected the allegations of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that the VCs have been denied natural justice.

"I only suggested an honourable way out. I have not sacked them", the Governor said in a lengthy press conference convened to give reply to the Chief Minister's allegations against him. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arif Mohammed Khan
UGC
Kerala Governor
CPI(M)
Higher Education
Kerala
India News
Indian Politics
vice-chancellors

What's Brewing

Infographic | Delhi's AQI on Diwali since 2015

Infographic | Delhi's AQI on Diwali since 2015

Anchovies and sardines are a climate solution in a can

Anchovies and sardines are a climate solution in a can

Diyas made of cow dung add sparkle at Deepotsav

Diyas made of cow dung add sparkle at Deepotsav

In Pics | Sustainable gifting ideas for this Diwali

In Pics | Sustainable gifting ideas for this Diwali

23 iPhone handsets worth Rs 34 lakh seized at KIA

23 iPhone handsets worth Rs 34 lakh seized at KIA

 