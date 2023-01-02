Kerala Governor may embarrass government over re-inducting a former minister

In a bid to embarrass the left-front government in Kerala, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is likely to seek a clarification from the state government on the circumstances in which CPI(M) leader Saji Cheriyan, who resigned from the cabinet last year, is being re-inducted.

Cheriyan, who was culture and fisheries minister, resigned from cabinet in last July following a row over certain remarks against the constitution. A case was also registered against him. The CPI(M) now decided to re-induct him as police filed a report exonerating him from the charges. The swearing-in ceremony is also scheduled for January 4.

Also Read: Will decide to replace Governor as Chancellor after perusing Bills: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Sources said that the Governor is likely to seek a clarification from the government as a decision of the court on the police report in favour of Cheriyan was still pending. Already there were allegations that the police report was a deliberate attempt to favour Cheriyan.

Even as the Governor would have to oblige to the government's decision to re-induct Cheriyan, he could be able to embarrass the government by highlighting that Cheriyan is yet to be formally exonerated of the charges, said sources.

At the time of Cheriayn's resignation itself there were speculations that the CPI(M) will re-induct him once he is exonerated of the charges. No person was inducted into the cabinet in place of Cheriyan. The portfolios he was holding were only shared among other ministers.