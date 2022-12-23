Kerala governor may subject bill for removing him from chancellor's post for legal scrutiny

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan is likely to seek legal scrutiny of a bill passed by the Kerala Assembly for removing the governor from the post of chancellor of 14 universities in the state.

The bill passed by the assembly last week was sent to Raj Bhavan on Thursday only. It provides for replacing the governor with eminent personalities as chancellor of universities.

According to sources, the governor is likely to seek legal opinion on the bill to see if the state could take the decision on the matter or does it require centre's nod also since education is a matter in which the state and centre have powers.

Earlier, when the state government issued an ordinance for removing the governor from chancellor's post, Khan had maintained that he would refer the matter to the President as it would be improper for him to take a decision on matters involving the governor himself. Hence the governor may even refer the bill to the President, said sources.

The governor who is out of station would be back to Raj Bhavan only by January 2.

The CPM-led Left Democratic Front government decided to remove the governor from chancellor post as a sequel to the governor - government rift over various issues, including appointments to universities.

Even as the opposition Congress backed the decision to remove governor from chancellor post, it did not back the bill in the Assembly alleging that it was aimed at appointing persons of left-front's choice as chancellors.