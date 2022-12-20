Kerala Governor not invited to CM's Christmas feast

Kerala Governor not invited to CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Christmas feast

Raj Bhavan sources said that the Governor on Tuesday celebrated Christmas with inmates of a Home of Love charity home at Kozhikode

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 20 2022, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2022, 22:39 ist
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was not invited to a Christmas feast organised by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.Earlier the Governor had invited the Chief Minister and Ministers to a Christmas feast at Raj Bhavan last week.

But the Chief Minister and ministers decided to keep off in view of the ongoing rift with the Governor. Raj Bhavan sources said that the Governor on Tuesday celebrated Christmas with inmates of a Home of Love charity home at Kozhikode.

