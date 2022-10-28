Kerala govt won't transfer KTU VC charge to another VC

Kerala Governor rejects state’s suggestion to give KTU VC’s charge to another varsity chief

The governor maintained that even the other VC's appointment was done flouting the University Grants Commission norms

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 28 2022, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2022, 22:58 ist
Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has rejected the state government’s suggestion that the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) vice-chancellorship be given to Digital University of Kerala vice-chancellor Saji Gopinath.

After the Supreme Court set aside the appointment of KTU vice-chancellor M S Rajasree, the state government requested Khan to give the charge to Gopinath. But the governor maintained that even Gopinath’s appointment flouted the University Grants Commission norms, and he issued a show-cause notice as part of removing Gopinath.

Hence, Gopinath can’t be given the charge of KTU vice-chancellor.

According to sources in the government, the administration of the state’s universities is hanging in balance, now, due to the action being taken by the governor.

Check out DH's latest videos

