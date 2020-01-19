Kerala Governor seeks report from Government on approaching SC against CAA

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has sought a report from the CPM-led left-front government in Kerala on the reason for approaching the Supreme Court against CAA, it is reliably learnt.

The fresh development was a sequel to the stand-off between the Governor and the state government over CAA.

According to sources, the Governor sought an explanation from Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose on the circumstances in the which the government filed a petition against CAA in the SC.

Mr Khan had said the other day that the state government did not inform him about the decision to approach SC against CAA, even as the state government was duty-bound to inform him of any orders and decisions. He had also said that he would be seeking an explanation from the government on the matter.

Government sources said that the state Cabinet scheduled to meet on Monday would discuss the matter and make a decision. Even as Kerala law minister A K Balan had stated that the state government had not violated any laws by approaching SC against CAA, the government was likely to finalise its reply to the Governor only after obtaining expert legal opinion.

The state government was also unhappy over the ongoing standoff with the Governor as the Governor need to deliver the state government's policy address in the Assembly soon, said sources.

The Kerala Government, which filed a petition at the SC on Tuesday challenging CAA, was the first state government to move legally against the Act that was passed by the Parliament.

Governor puts off a public meeting

A public function scheduled to be attended by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at Kozhikode in North Kerala on Sunday afternoon was put off reportedly owing to security issues.

Mr Khan has been facing stiff opposition from various quarters over his stand in favour of CAA. Hence there were chances of protests against him at the function to be held in an open venue as part of the ongoing Kerala Literary Festival.

Raj Bhavan sources said that the programme was put off on the request of organisers of the event.