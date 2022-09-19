Kerala Governor steps up attack against state government; releases videos, documents

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan intensified his efforts to discredit Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and accused the latter of seeking personal favours in appointing Kannur University vice-chancellor.

The Governor also accused Pinarayi’s private secretary, and former MP, K K Ragesh of preventing the police from acting against those who protested against the Governor during the History Congress at Kannur University in 2019.

At a press conference held at the Raj Bhavan on Monday, the Governor played video footage of the incident during the History Congress in which Ragesh was seen interfering, while the police were trying to stop those staging a protest against Khan.

The Governor also distributed copies of letters written by the chief minister assuring that the government would not interfere in the autonomy of the universities. Khan also furnished copies of communications sent out pertaining to reappointment of Gopinath Raveendran as Kannur University vice-chancellor.

Read | Kerala Governor steps up attack on Vijayan government with 2019 heckling video

“The Chief Minister met me personally and sought favours in Kannur University vice-chancellor reappointment, and I agreed to it, which was a mistake. But the government tried to scuttle the selection process,” he said.

Khan said it was quite later that he came to know about the conspiracy to attack him during the History Congress. Hence, the two-year delay in raising the issue.

Those who protested came with a large number of placards. Historian Irfan Habib even moved towards him on the stage. Despite provisions in the Indian Penal Code to act against those trying to heckle the Governor, no action was taken, Khan alleged.

He, however, said that he was not expecting any further action from the government, but was only making the public aware of the facts.

Khan asserted that he would not agree to the recent bills passed by the Assembly to amend the selection procedure of vice-chancellors, as well as amending the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act by including provision for the government to review Lok Ayukta orders. The Governor said he could not agree to any unconstitutional moves or attempts to sabotage the autonomy of universities.

Khan also rejected the Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s allegations that he was acting as per an Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-Bharatiya Janata Party agenda. He also justified his meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Thrissur on Saturday, stating that they knew each other for a long time and RSS was not a banned organisation.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan Master said the Governor was raising baseless allegations. The Governor was only implementing RSS’s agenda and he openly admitted his bonding with RSS.