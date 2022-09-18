Kerala Governor to release 'evidences' against Pinarayi Vijayan on September 19

The Governor-government friction in Kerala is likely to witness crucial developments on Monday with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan reiterating on Sunday that he will release documents in support of his allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

Khan alleged on Sunday that the Chief Minister specifically gave instructions not to take police action against those who protested against the Governor during the History Congress at Kannur University in 2019. The protest was part of a conspiracy.

Khan said that he would make all letters written to him by the Chief Minister public, ensuring autonomy of the universities. He had earlier alleged that a move to appoint Chief Minister's private secretary's wife to a university in Kerala would not have taken place without the Chief Minister's knowledge.

The Governor also convened a press conference on Monday. According to a message from the Raj Bhavan, he wishes to share with the media, certain video clippings and documents.

He said that he considered reporting the matters in the state to the Centre at one point.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leaders also stepped up attack against the Governor, alleging him of political agenda. The party has used the Governor's meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is in Kerala, on Saturday evening, for this matter.

CPI(M) senior leader M V Jayarajan said that the Governor's meeting with the RSS chief, that too at the residence of an RSS leader by flouting protocol, had made clear the Governor's agenda.