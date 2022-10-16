Kerala Governor withdraws 15 members of Kerala University senate

Kerala guv withdraws 15 Kerala varsity senate members

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 16 2022, 00:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2022, 00:05 ist
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has removed 15 nominated members of the Kerala University senate.

The fresh development is sequel to the ongoing government-Governor friction. It was by exercising his powers as chancellor that the Governor removed 15 members from the senate.

According to the Governor's order, the 15 members nominated by him as chancellor to the senate failed in discharging their duties and responsibilities, and hence they were withdrawn from the senate with immediate effect.

The Governor's action came as the senate did not nominate a member to the selection panel for the new vice chancellor of the university as the incumbent vice chancellor Mahadevan Pillai's term is ending this month.

The Governor had initiated the selection procedure for the new vice chancellor even as the Kerala government initiated an amendment in university laws to induct two more members in the vice chancellor selection panel so as to ensure the government's upper hand in the panel. But the bill passed by the Assembly is pending the Governor's nod.

Kerala
Kerala University
India News

