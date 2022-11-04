Kerala Governor writes to President on Vijayan's foreign trip

In another move against the CPI(M) government in Kerala, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan sent a letter to President Droupadi Murmu accusing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of not informing the governor while going on foreign trip.

Sources said that the governor sent a letter to the President soon after Vijayan went on a foreign tour last month. Khan said that he was in the dark about who was holding the chief minister's charge when Vijayan was away for around ten days.

Government sources said that they did not get any communication in this regard so far. Meanwhile, the governor ignored the government's suggestions on giving charge of the A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) vice-chancellor and gave charge to the Senior Joint Director of the State Technical Education Directorate Ciza Thomas.

Thomas entered the office to take charge on Friday with police protection because the protest of pro-Left employees' and students' tried to block her. The university senior officials did not turn up and she was not given formal documents to take charge. Hence she sent a joining report to the Chancellor and left the office for the day.

The Supreme Court recently set aside the appointment of M S Rajasree as KTU vice-chancellor citing flouting of UGC's selection process. The state government's subsequent suggestions to hand over the charges to Kerala digital university vice chancellor Saji Gopinath and higher education secretary Ishita Roy were rejected by the governor citing various reasons.

The technical education director refused to take the charge. Hence the senior joint director, who is also a former engineering college principal, was given the vice-chancellor's charge.