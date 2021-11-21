Kerala Guv's driver found dead at Raj Bhavan quarters

Kerala Governor's driver found dead at Raj Bhavan quarters

His body will be handed over to the relatives and last rites will be held at Cherthala in Alappuzha district

  • Nov 21 2021, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2021, 15:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's driver allegedly died by suicide by hanging at his quarters in the Raj Bhavan compound on Sunday morning.

Thejas (48) left a suicide note, which states that he is ending his life due to personal issues and that no one was responsible for his death.

Police said that Thejas was serving at the Kerala Raj Bhavan for several years.

The Governor condoled the death of his driver.

The body was sent to Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram for post-mortem.

His body will be handed over to the relatives and last rites will be held at Cherthala in Alappuzha district, his native place.

