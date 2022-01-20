Kerala govt announces Sunday lockdown over Covid surge

While the Kerala government is forced to impose fresh restrictions like shutdown on coming two Sundays in view of the Covid surge, the ruling CPM is on the defensive as the ongoing party district conferences were alleged to be a reason for a super spread in certain places like Thiruvananthapuram.

The state government on Thursday decided to impose a state-wide shut down on the coming two Sundays. Only essential services would be allowed.

The online Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also decided to impose strict restrictions in districts with high Covid surges by categorising districts on the basis of the severity of the spread. All public functions would be banned and participation at events like marriages and deaths would be limited to 20 to 50. District collectors would decide on imposing restrictions on the functioning of shops and commercial establishments. A total shutdown was not being imposed to ensure that the livelihood of people was not affected.

As many as 46,387 fresh Covid cases were reported in the state during the day with Thiruvananthapuram topping the tally with 9,720. The active cases reported is close to two lakhs while the actual number of the infected was estimated to be much higher and a large number of people with symptoms were not tested.

It was widely alleged that the gatherings like a mass dance of around 500 and meetings as part of CPM's district conference in Thiruvananthapuram was also a reason for the Covid spread in the state capital. Already one minister and many MLAs who attended the meetings were tested positive and there were also reports that over 100 participants in the meetings were tested positive.

Despite the criticisms, the CPM is still going ahead with district conferences with a participation of around 150.

Sources said that in view of the decision of the government on Thursday to tighten the restrictions, the CPM leadership may review the decision.

