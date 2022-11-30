Kerala govt to move Bill to replace Guv as Chancellor

Kerala govt decides to introduce Bill to replace Guv as Chancellor of varsities

A draft Bill in this regard was approved by a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the day, a government source confirmed

  • Nov 30 2022, 16:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2022, 16:55 ist
The cabinet decision comes in the wake of the ongoing tussle between the Left government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over various issues pertaining to the functioning of universities in the state and including the appointment of Vice Chancellors (VCs). Credit: PTI Photo

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to move a Bill in the legislative assembly, when it convenes from December 5, for replacing the Governor with eminent academicians as Chancellor of the universities in the state.

A draft Bill in this regard was approved by a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the day, a government source confirmed. The cabinet decision comes in the wake of the ongoing tussle between the Left government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over various issues pertaining to the functioning of universities in the state and including the appointment of Vice Chancellors (VCs).

Also Read | The importance of Arif Mohammad Khan

However, some recent Kerala High Court orders have vindicated Khan's stand on the appointments of VCs of certain universities.

