Kerala govt defends vision document favouring foreign and private investments

A vision document for developing a 'New Kerala' announced by the ruling CPI(M) during the ongoing state conference in Kerala has triggered a discussion of the party's ideological shift towards foreign and private investments for development, forcing the party leadership to come out with a clarification that it was not blindly opposed to private and foreign investments.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented the vision document that aims at the party retaining power in Kerala for at least 25 more years by ensuring comprehensive development with focus on sector like education, knowledge, technology, infrastructure and improving livelihood. It mooted seeking private and foreign investments for development on Tuesday.

It triggered debates whether the CPI(M) was going for a shift in its policies towards foreign and private investments

Party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said on Wednesday that the Congress, BJP and a section that was unhappy over the back-to-back victories of CPI(M) in Kerala were unleashing a misleading campaign that there was an ideological shift. The CPI(M) was not against private and foreign investments, but was opposed only to investments against the nation's economic interests and wanted to ensure protection of the weaker sections. In sectors like education, private investments were already there. The vision document was prepared on the past experiences of the party. It would be discussed at various levels, said Balakrishnan.

The vision document stresses the need for infrastructure projects like the semi-high-speed rail project and to make the state public sector undertakings more efficient by making employees accountable. The Chief Minister also stressed the need for trade unions to change there style of functioning as there were frequent reports of trade unions obstructing functioning of private firms.

Kerala had earlier witness the CPI(M) unleashing strong protest against even self-financial professional colleges in the private sector. Hence the CPI(M)'s pro-private and foreign investment stands triggered questions of a policy shift.

