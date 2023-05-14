Kerala govt distributes land title deeds to 67,069 landless people

The Kerala government on Sunday distributed land title deeds to 67,069 landless people as part of a scheme that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said is aimed at ending landlessness in the state.
He urged everyone to stand together for equitable socio-economic development.
Also Read | Karnataka election result a boost to efforts to oust BJP, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Extremely happy to have distributed land titles to 67,069 landless people in Kerala as part of the LDF Government's 100-day Action Programme. With 2.99 lakh titles distributed in 7 years, we're making giant strides towards the goal of ending landlessness in Kerala. pic.twitter.com/QJGBvdu8Vf
— Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) May 14, 2023
"Extremely happy to have distributed land titles to 67,069 landless people in Kerala as part of the LDF government's 100-day Action Programme. With 2.99 lakh titles distributed in 7 years, we're making giant strides towards the goal of ending landlessness in Kerala," Vijayan said in a tweet.
In a Facebook post, the Left leader said that this government had in its first year handed over 54,535 title deeds.
