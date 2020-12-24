Kerala govt firm on the decision to convene special session against Centre's farm laws

The Kerala Government is going ahead with the decision to convene a special session in the Kerala Assembly to discuss the Centre's farm laws.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has proposed to conduct the special session on December 31. He said that issues faced by the farmers and the sector as a whole were a major cause for concern, which proves the need for a special session.

This move by the government will further intensity its brawl with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who had earlier rejected the state cabinet's recommendation to convene a special session pertaining to farmers' issues. The governor had said that there was no emergency situation which required a special session to be held. He also said that the budget session will be held from January 8.

The ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front and the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front strongly flayed the Governor's stand and even termed it 'unconstitutional'. Vijayan also sent a strongly-worded letter to the Governor citing relevant portions of the Constitutions and various court orders, maintaining that convening Assembly did not come under the discretionary powers of Governor.

However, the Governor stuck to his earlier stand itself.

The government and opposition were planning to pass a resolution against the farm laws at the special session.