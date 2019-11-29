Kerala govt. for probe into substance use at film sets

With more personalities in the Malayalam film industry backing the allegation of substance use among some young actors, the Kerala government has urged the producers to provide more evidences for launching a probe into it.

Kerala Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan told a section of media that since the producers raised a serious allegation, the government would probe into it. The producers should provide evidence for the alleged substance use by an actor at film sets.

Association of Malayalam Movie Artists general secretary Idavela Babu said that though a code of conduct for actors were earlier initiated by the association, it was not passed. He also said that there seemed to be certain faults on the part of actor Shane Nigam who was banned by Kerala Film Producers' Association.

Actor and AMMA office bearer Baburaj said that it was a fact that some new generation actors and actress were involved in substance abuse at film production sets.

Meanwhile, Shane Nigam said that the producers' association took action against him without giving him an opportunity to be heard.