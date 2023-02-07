Kerala govt forms medical board to monitor Oommen Chandy's health

The Kerala government on Tuesday constituted a six-member medical board to monitor the health condition of senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, who has been admitted to a private hospital near here for high fever. In a statement, the state health department said a six-member medical board comprising expert doctors from various departments will review Chandy's health condition and treatment.

They will interact with the doctors of the private hospital, it said. The decision came hours after Health Minister Veena George visited Chandy at the hospital in Neyyattinkara as per the instruction of Chief Minister Pinarayi Viajayan. She had met the doctor and Chandy's family members at the hospital. After the visit, George met the CM and briefed him about the health condition of Chandy, who was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Meanwhile, the former chief minister's son Chandy Oommen said in a Facebook post that his "father is stable in hospital and will remain there till he recovers".

On Monday, Ommen had said that his father was admitted in NIMS after being "diagnosed with a slight beginning of pneumonia". Earlier, concerns were raised from various quarters over the deteriorating health of the 70-year-old leader. His relatives had alleged that the veteran Congress leader was being denied proper medical care by his close family members. As the social media was abuzz with reports of his health condition, Chandy had posted a video on his son's Facebook page, claiming that he was being properly taken care of by his family and the party.

"I have no complaints about the treatment I get for my ailment. My family and party have provided me with better medical care. I have got expert (doctors') treatment without any fail. I am fully satisfied with that", the former CM was heard saying in the video posted on Sunday evening. In the same video, his son Chandy Oommen had accused the society and media of creating a 'sad situation' over the former CM's health.

Chandy's 42 close relatives, including his younger brother, had sent a letter to Chief Minister Vijayan seeking his urgent intervention to provide better treatment for his predecessor. Chandy has not been keeping well since 2019. He was taken to Germany a few months ago after his throat related ailment aggravated. Chandy, who represents Puthuppally constituency in the state Assembly since 1970, was chief minister of Kerala twice.