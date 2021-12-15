Kerala govt gives Rs 8L to chopper crash victim's kin

Kerala govt gives job, Rs 8 lakh assistance to chopper crash victim's family

Financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh would be given for the medical treatment of Pradeep's father Radhakrishnan

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 15 2021, 19:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 19:39 ist
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Kerala government had decided to give job and financial assistance of Rs 8 lakh to the family of Coonoor chopper crash victim junior warrant officer A Pradeep, a native of Thrissur district of Kerala.

The state cabinet on Wednesday decided to give job in class-three grade post in any government departments in Thrissur district to Pradeep's wife Sreelakhsmi based on her educational qualification.

Financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh would be given for the medical treatment of Pradeep's father Radhakrishnan, who is bed-ridden and on ventilator support at home. The dependents of Pradeep will be given Rs 5 lakh assistance.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's office, job is being offered to Pradeep's wife by making relaxations in the provisions for giving jobs to dependents of those killed in wars or warlike incidents.

