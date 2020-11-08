Kerala govt issues notice to ED over Life Mission scheme

Close on the heels of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accusing the Enforcement Directorate of crossing the limits and asserting that the state government will resist it, the Committee on Privileges and Ethics of Kerala Assembly issued a notice to the ED for seeking details about the government's flagship Life Mission scheme.

It was based on a notice seeking privilege motion given by CPM MLA James Mathew that the ethics committee issued the notice.

The fresh moves could be seen as the political move by the left-front government. Hence the Congress and BJP had also flayed the move.

Sources said that the ED was taking legal opinion on responding to the notice. The ED may point out the provisions in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Kerala government got irked as ED sought details of various projects like Life Mission, which aims at providing housing to all homeless in the state, as part of probe against Kerala CM's former principal secretary M Sivasankar.

The CPM legislator's contention was that the Life Mission project was a policy decision of the state government to provide housing to all home less on a time bound basis. It was also announced in the state Assembly. But the ED intervention might affect the implementation of the project as a whole and it would delay housing to the homeless.

Vijayan had alleged that the central agencies were acting as per a political script. He also suspected an attempt to sabotage Kerala's prestigious projects like the Kerala Fibre Optic Network that aims at providing high-speed internet free of cost to 20 lakh economically weak families.

Meanwhile, Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel is likely to appear before Customs on Monday. The Customs had summoned Jaleel in connection with probe into importing of dates and religious books by UAE consulate.