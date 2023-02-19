Kerala govt left red-faced after farmer absconds from delegation sent to Israel

In an embarrassment for the Left-Front government in Kerala, a farmer who was part of a 27-member team led by state government officials who went to learn about foreign farming methods, absconded from Israel.

Biju Kurian, a 48-year-old farmer from Kannur district, absconded from Herzliya in Israel on Friday. He informed his wife that he was safe and they need not enquire about his whereabouts.

Kerala agriculture minister P Prasad told the media that the incident was already reported to the embassy and local police in Israel and further legal steps would be taken against him. He also said that farmers were selected to the delegation through a thorough screening process and it was unfortunate that a farmer did such an act. The absconded farmer is father of two girls.

The Israel trip of farmers was caught up in a controversy earlier itself. Though the agriculture minister, who is a senior CPI leader and a farmer too, was planning to lead the delegation, the minister later kept off. It was reported to be due to the political difference of CPM-CPI with Israel.

There were also criticisms over the week-long foreign trip amidst the acute financial crunches of the government.

