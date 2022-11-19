Kerala govt may refrain from further moves against Governor

The CPI(M)-led Left Front government in Kerala might refrain from further rousing moves against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as the back-to-back court orders absolving the issues raised by the governor have put the government in a bad light.

The CPI(M) state leadership that met on Friday reportedly took serious note of the nepotism allegations against the government.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government’s decision to convene a session of the state Assembly from December 5 was not just aimed at introducing a bill to remove the governor as the chancellor of universities but also to delay the policy address of the governor in the House.

As per the norms, the governor’s policy address has to be made at the first session of every calendar year.

The government was reportedly planning to prolong the session beginning in December till February and present the budget so that the next session needs to be held only by the middle of the next year. This would delay the governor’s policy address.

Last year, too, there was stiff resistance from the governor for the policy address owing to the rift with the government. As the rift aggravated, the government became concerned about approaching Khan with the policy address.

This prompted the government to explore options to at least delay the policy address.

But the CPI(M) is reportedly reconsidering this move as the recent orders of the Kerala High Court scrapping the appointment of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies’ vice chancellor and the selection of the wife of Vijayan’s private secretary as the associate professor in Kannur University triggered a public debate in favour of the governor. The issues were earlier raised by Khan.

Moreover, petitions pertaining to the appointment of several other VCs are also pending before the court, and the outcomes in those cases could also be against the government.

Meanwhile, Kannur University decided not to go for an appeal against the HC order over CM’s private secretary’s wife.

Vice-chancellor Gopinath Raveendran said that the selection list for associate professors would be reviewed.