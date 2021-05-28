Kerala govt offers support to children orphaned by Covid-19

The Kerala government has announced a support scheme for children who lost their parents due to Covid-19.

So far nine children, including siblings, lost their parents to Covid, said government sources.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh each would be given to all children who lost their parents. Apart from that a monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 would be given to all up to the age of 18 and the government would also take care of the education of such children till graduation.

The pandemic is also posing a serious social problem as lone breadwinners of many families have died due to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Covid surge in Kerala seems to be coming down with a positivity rate showing a declining trend at 17.87 per cent on Thursday, whereas the number of daily deaths in the state continues to remain high with 181 being reported on Thursday.

