Kerala govt opposes HC ban on stirs on campuses

The Left Front government in Kerala is opposed to a directive of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday banning agitations on school and college campuses.

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel said that the state government would consider filing an appeal against the HC order after reviewing the order. He said that the government would not favour creating a generation that lacked responsiveness.

The court banned stirs citing that educational institutions were meant for academic-related activities and not for protests. The court also said that no one has the right to violate the fundamental rights of other students.

Meanwhile, a university in Kerala issued an order allowing employees to take part in the annual conference of pro-Left employees union after marking attendance in office.

MG University in Kerala issued the order that raised many eyebrows. The university assistant registrar (administration) issued the order allowing MG University Employees Association members to mark attendance and take part in the two-day conference of the association being held on Thursday and Friday.

The university vice-chancellor was said to be unaware of the order.