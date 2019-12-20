Kerala govt order for NPR raises eyebrows

Even as the Left Front government in Kerala has taken a stand that the Citizenship Law will not be implemented in the state, the government recently issued an order for data collection for implementing National Population Register (NPR) in Kerala.

According to sources, the Kerala General Administration Department issued the order last month stating that NPR would be initiated in Kerala in April-May 2020 as part of Census.

While there were allegations that it was a prelude to the National Register of Citizens, Kerala government sources said that the order was only a technical procedure in view of a Centre's directive.

The state government can decide whether NPR could be implemented in Kerala or not. Moreover, the ruling Left Front has decided not to implement the citizenship rule after it was passed by the Parliament last week.