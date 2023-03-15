Kerala govt orders Comprehensive probe into Kochi garbage fire

The Kerala government has ordered a comprehensive probe into the fire at Kochi's garbage plant. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the probe in the Kerala Assembly on Wednesday.

While a police special investigation team will probe into the criminal case registered in connection with the fire, the vigilance wing will probe into all procedures right from the inception of the Brahmapuram garbage plant.

An expert committee comprising technical experts will conduct a comprehensive probe into the cause of the fire and recommend steps to make garbage treatment more effective and steps to prevent garbage fire in future, the Chief Minister said in the Assembly.

The Chief Minister also said that apart from the ongoing health survey in Kochi, experts would examine the presence of any toxic substances in the water and soil in the locality as well as in human beings. As many as 1,335 persons turned up at government and private hospitals seeking medical assistance following the fire. No one had any serious medical issues. Only 21 were admitted to hospitals.

The Chief Minister said that in view of the Kochi garbage fire incident, garbage treatment facilities in all districts would be reviewed. A two-phase campaign would be also carried out in the state from March 13 to May 31 and September 1 to December 31 to address the garbage issues in the state. Service of international agencies would be also roped in for garbage treatment. Discussions in this regard would be held with World Bank representatives from March 21 to 23.