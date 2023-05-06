Kerala govt signs agreement with US-based tax agency

The state-run ASAP Kerala has entered into an agreement with US-based tax services company H&R Block to ensure employment for those who complete the Enrolled Agent (EA) course, introduced for the first time in the state.

The Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Kerala is an undertaking of the Higher Education Department, that focuses on upskilling students and the community to enhance their employability.

As per the agreement, H&R Block will provide employment to those studying EA courses along with or after their studies.

The memorandum of understanding was signed between ASAP Kerala CMD Usha Titus and H&R Block India Vice President MD Hariprasad K in the presence of Higher Education Minister R Bindu at her chamber at the secretariat here recently, an official statement said.

Those who successfully complete the course would be eligible to represent taxpayers in countries like the US, Canada, and Australia and file their tax returns staying in India, it said.

This course is new in Kerala with opportunities both at home and abroad, and it is for the first time that ASAP Kerala conducts this course in the state. Minister Bindu noted that there are great job opportunities for the youth of our country in the field of US taxation.

"Many companies, providing US tax services are not getting enough qualified candidates here. To fill this gap, ASAP Kerala provides job readiness skills training in US tax-related affairs through EA course to the candidates. Along with this, we have also been able to secure jobs for them," she said.

H&R Block has already appointed eight candidates from ASAP’s ongoing EA batch and aims to hire 400 candidates this year. ASAP Kerala has introduced this course with an aim to develop a pool of candidates with expertise in US Taxation to attract multinational companies in this sector to Kerala.

ASAP Kerala aims to train 1000 candidates this year. During this period, H&R Block has agreed to do seasonal hiring based on the rush of tax filing times in the US, it said.

US tax season runs from September to March. The company will also provide an opportunity to work from home or near home to candidates who are hired as seasonal employees. US tax season runs from September to March. 4,000 people will have an opportunity in the near future.

Candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 20,500 and an incentive for tax returns filed and a one-time bonus of Rs 30,000.

Facilities available at ASAP Community Skill Parks across the state will also be considered for seasonal workers, the statement added.

“The potential of this sector, which has many employment opportunities, should be exploited to the fullest. Such an agreement is aimed at empowering the educated people of our country to utilize the opportunities of this sector,” said Hariprasad K, Vice President and MD, H&R Block India.