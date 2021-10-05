Kerala govt to conduct probe into fake antique dealer case

The Kerala government has decided to conduct a probe on the allegations that fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal was in possession of a copper plate manuscript on Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the Assembly on Tuesday that the special investigation team would probe allegations against Mavunkal.

Meanwhile, the police have sought the help of the Archeological Survey of India to examine the items recovered from Monson Mavunkal. It was suspected that the cooper plate manuscript possessed by Mavunkal belongs to an ancient family in Thrissur and it had no connection with Sabarimala.

The BJP and the Pandalam Palace, the erstwhile custodians of the temple, had demanded a probe following allegations that the copper plate manuscript possessed by Mavunkal was even used by the left front government in Kerala to support its stand in favour of allowing entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

Read | Kerala fake antiques seller was allegedly known to cops, MPs

A section of media had earlier reported that the manuscripts possessed by Mavunkal stated that the Ayyappa temple was a worship centre of Dravidians and the present customs being followed by the temple were not there then.

Meanwhile, the Assembly witnessed the ruling front and the Opposition accusing each other over links of police officers and politicians with the accused.

While the Congress that gave notice for an adjournment motion mainly highlighted former state police chief Loknath Behera's link with Mavunkal, the Chief Minister countered it by referring to Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran, without naming him, for turning up for cosmetic treatment at Mavunkal's house and his alleged involvement in some financial dealings of Mavunkal.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan maintained that Sudhakaran had already announced that he was willing to face any probe in this regard. The opposition also staged a walkout from the house alleging that the government was trying to protect those having links with Mavunkal.

Watch latest videos by DH here: