Kerala govt to form Sabarimala Development Authority

Kerala govt to form Sabarimala Development Authority

A meeting convened by CM Pinarayi Vijayan also decided to consider allotting land to south Indian states for setting up guest houses

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 04 2023, 23:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 23:57 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala government on Tuesday decided to form a Sabarimala Development Authority for implementing development projects in the master plan including digitisation of queue management, 'prasada' distribution and introduction of facilities like UPI-based e-hundi for making offerings at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

A meeting convened by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also decided to consider allotting land to south Indian states, including Karnataka, for setting up guest houses at the Nilakkal base camp. Discussions would be held with the advocate general for vacating stays in this regard, said a statement.

Facilities for online booking for 'Neyabhishekam' (ghee offering), QR code and RFID0based passes and pre-paid cards for accessing facilities at Sabarimala would be introduced.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Kerala
Sabarimala Ayyappa temple
Pinarayi Vijayan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Webb telescope discovers oldest galaxies ever observed

Webb telescope discovers oldest galaxies ever observed

Infertility affects one in six people globally: WHO

Infertility affects one in six people globally: WHO

RCB's Patidar ruled out for entire IPL season

RCB's Patidar ruled out for entire IPL season

Crypto jumps as Musk changes Twitter logo to 'meme dog'

Crypto jumps as Musk changes Twitter logo to 'meme dog'

Temple festival in TN's Erode sees devotees in droves

Temple festival in TN's Erode sees devotees in droves

 