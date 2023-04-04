Kerala govt to form Sabarimala Development Authority

Kerala government on Tuesday decided to form a Sabarimala Development Authority for implementing development projects in the master plan including digitisation of queue management, 'prasada' distribution and introduction of facilities like UPI-based e-hundi for making offerings at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

A meeting convened by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also decided to consider allotting land to south Indian states, including Karnataka, for setting up guest houses at the Nilakkal base camp. Discussions would be held with the advocate general for vacating stays in this regard, said a statement.

Facilities for online booking for 'Neyabhishekam' (ghee offering), QR code and RFID0based passes and pre-paid cards for accessing facilities at Sabarimala would be introduced.