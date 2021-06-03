Kerala govt to rework Covid death audit procedures

In the wake of widespread criticisms against Kerala's Covid death reporting, the state government is planning to change the existing Covid death reporting procedures.

While the Covid deaths were finalised by a state-level death audit committee, hereafter the Covid deaths would be ascertained by district-level committees. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed that doctors should prepare criteria to determine the real cause of death.

There were widespread concerns that owing to the alleged under-reporting of Covid cases in Kerala. Many children who lost their parents to Covid may be deprived of the assistance announced by the central and state governments to Covid victims. Opposition Congress-led UDF also raised the issue in Kerala Assembly on Wednesday. But the government was so far maintaining that the cause of deaths were being ascertained on the basis of WHO norms.

The fresh move of the government may also trigger a demand for the review of all Covid-related deaths reported in Kerala over the last one year. There were widespread allegations that many who died due to post-Covid ailments were also not considered as Covid victims.

Meanwhile, several relaxations were announced in the ongoing lockdown norms in Kerala were being reimposed by the state government as the test positivity rate was remaining at around 15 per cent over the last few days.