Kerala govt unlikely to clash with Governor over special Assembly session

Even as Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for denying permission for a special session of the state Assembly to pass a resolution against the centre's farm laws and termed it as unconstitutional, the Governor stuck to his stand that there was no emergency situation to convene a special session of the Assembly.

The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government is unlikely to get into a confrontation with the Governor as the next Assembly session scheduled from January 8 has to begin with policy address of the Governor. The special session was proposed for Wednesday.

It was learnt that the Governor sent a reply to the Chief Minister's letter on Wednesday in which he reiterated his stand that there was no emergency situation to convene the Assembly special session. He was also learnt to have pointed out instances of the government going wrong on matters like the recent amendment in Kerala Police Act by including a provision for up to a three-year sentence and fine of Rs 10,000 for defamation through media. The Governor was also unhappy over the CM's letter to him being leaked out to the media before it reached him.

Though legal experts have cited that the Governor might be bound to give his nod for the special session if the council of ministers met again and make further recommendations in this regard, the government decided to not pursue a collision course with the Governor.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said while addressing a farmers' stir in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday that the new farm laws will lead to food scarcity in the country. Kerala would be the first state to affect as the state was yet to become agriculturally self-sufficient. Hence the state was also concerned of the fresh laws, he said.